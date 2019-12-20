Instagram 'Fact Checks' Meme Saying Hillary Killed Jeffrey Epstein

Instagram ‘fact-checked’ and censored a clearly satirical meme that joked about Hillary Clinton being responsible for the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

The meme, posted by street artist Lushsux, features images of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“I killed Saddam Hussein!” says Bush.

“I killed Osama Bin Laden!” Says Obama.

“I killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” says Trump.

“I killed Jeffrey Epstein!” says Clinton.

Instagram responded by blurring out the image and slapping it with a ‘fact-check’ that read, “False: There’s no evidence Hillary Clinton killed Jeffrey Epstein. It runs counter to medical examiner and federal prosecutor conclusions.”

Users have to click to see the post after reading the ‘fact-check’.

As we highlighted yesterday, Instagram also ‘fact-checked’ and censored a meme about Greta Thunberg as well as a totally non-political post.

Earlier this year, the Facebook-owned social media giant said would rely on 52 global “fact checking partners” to censor “false photos and memes on its platform,” according to Poynter.

Studies show that memes were instrumental in helping Donald Trump build online momentum to win the 2016 presidency and that the most successful memes originated in two places – 4chan and The Donald subreddit.

Common sense also shows that the left can’t meme, so it makes far more sense just to ban memes.

The fact that Mark Zuckerberg directed his companies to ‘fact-check’ memes also underscores how much of a joyless, fun-hating cretin he truly is.

