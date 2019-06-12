Instagram Promotes 'Trans Disabled Model' Who Is Calling For The Killing Of All 'Transphobes'

Facebook-owned Instagram on Monday promoted “trans disabled model” Aaron Philip, 18, across their platform and to their more than 304 million followers in honor of Pride Month.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Their post read:

It’s Pride Month – officially! 🌈⚡️🦄 – and Aaron Philip (@aaron___philip) has a message for young LGBTQ+ people: “Take care of each other and keep growing. This is your world and everywhere is your space,” says the 18-year-old fashion model. “Soak it all up.” This June, we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community by sharing stories of #UntoldPride. “Pride to me means acknowledging the roots and history of our community and holding space to collectively uplift and take care of one another,” Aaron says. Follow along this month and beyond as we shine a spotlight on people who are making a difference just by being themselves, and check out @lgbt_history to see even more stories of #UntoldPride.

After Instagram promoted Philip all over their site, Twitter and on Facebook, Philip within hours began calling for the “killing” of all “transphobes.”

Philip wrote on Twitter: “i’ll be that girl. k*ll all transphobes & abolish the prison industrial complex. if you’re not k*lling transphobes then beat their ass or scare them. make them shit themselves. all or nothing.”



YouTube comedian “Filthy Frank” was once given a platform for his comedy on Vox, yet he was not held to the same standard as conservative comics who are now being accused of “hate speech” for comments that are not even close to as controversial as Filthy Frank’s. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the hypocrisy of the failing MSM.

Philip wrote in another tweet: “i want to watch every transphobe burn.”

One day before Instagram’s campaign kicked off, Philip wrote: “you don’t have to be civil and kind to transphobes. no. raise hell.”

Philip wrote: “if you see a transphobe you come for their neck. i didn’t make the rules sorry :/”

Philip also said: “transphobia IS violence & is NOT to be taken lightly by any means. transphobia needs to have CONSEQUENCES against the perpetrators of that kind of oppression.”

Philip suggested earlier this year that “white men” were responsible for creating transphobia: “white men created colonialism which created transphobia and the erasure (of knowledge) of gender variant/trans identity in history.”

After being criticized for “talking down on black men” but not saying enough about “white male toxic behavior,” Philip responded: “are you dumb? the point of criticizing patriarchy in general is literally to criticize white men & the oppressive structures they’ve imposed upon the world as we know it. however, every and any man benefits from patriarchy by being men & having those privileges. shut the fuck up.”

Instagram and Facebook banned right-wingers like Paul Joseph Watson, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer and left-winger Louis Farrakhan earlier this year for their “dangerous” political views, meanwhile this is what they’re choosing to promote.