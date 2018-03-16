Instagram Removes Photo of MAGA Hat For Violating 'Community Guidelines'

Another ludicrous example of big tech censorship occurred when Instagram removed a photo of a young woman wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat for violating its community guidelines.

“Instagram removed my picture of me and my MAGA hat on. WTF?” tweeted Kathy Zhu.

Instagram removed my picture of me and my MAGA hat on. WTF? pic.twitter.com/5Lo4Jjeeb0 — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) March 16, 2018

“Your post has been removed. We removed your post because it doesn’t follow our community guidelines,” states the Instagram message alongside the blurred out MAGA hat photo.

Instagram’s community guidelines state that nude photos cannot be posted and that “hate speech” will be removed, so presumably the Trump hat falls into the latter category.

The now notorious red MAGA hat has enjoyed a storied short history of triggering leftists.

Back in December, Fordham University students were ejected from a Bronx campus coffee shop because their MAGA hats violated its “safe space” policy.

An absurd video that emerged in September last year shows an irate ethnic studies student at the University of California snatching a MAGA hat from another student before asserting that the hat promotes “laws and legislation that literally kill and murder in the masses, people of color.”

In July last year, a Brooklyn man was attacked with a broken bottle in a Manhattan bar over his MAGA hat, leaving him with a broken nose and a slice down his face.

