Instagram to "Fact Check" & Remove Memes

Instagram has announced that it will begin “fact checking” and removing memes.

The social media giant, which is owned by Facebook, will use its 52 global “fact checking partners” to censor “false photos and memes on its platform,” according to Poynter.

“Instagram is taking those fact checks and applying them to the same false photos and memes on its platform,” according to the report.

Memes deemed factually incorrect will no longer appear under tabs where they can be discovered by random users.

The Poynter Institute, which partners with Facebook, recently had to shut down its own database highlighting unreliable news sites “after discovering inconsistencies between sources used to build the database and its final report.”

So you can trust them.

Quite why memes have to be “fact checked” given that are almost always satirical and are not intended to be statements of fact may be a mystery to some.

It’s actually not a mystery at all.

Studies have repeatedly shown that the political right is far better at spreading memes.

A study undertaken by researchers at University College London found that the most effective memes largely originated in two places – the subreddit r/the_donald – a forum devoted to boosting President Donald Trump, and 4chan’s politically incorrect /pol forum.

A VICE write-up of the study acknowledges that the most “effectively spread” memes originated on r/the_donald and /pol.

Earlier this year, BuzzFeed lobbied Twitter to ban a meme which made fun of Democrats and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Last year, “Facebook announced the deployment of a large-scale machine learning system named Rosetta, which it’s using to automatically and proactively identify “inappropriate or harmful content” in images on the social network,” reported Fox News. “In other words, Facebook developed an AI that can tell if a meme is offensive.”

It’s a scientific fact that the left can’t meme, so far easier just to ban memes!

