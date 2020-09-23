Instant Karma: Deranged Driver Slams into Car While Flipping Off Trump Supporters

A deranged female driver received a dose of instant karma when she decided to flip off a group of Trump supporters, only to smash into the car in front of her.

Immediately following the fender bender, two police officers approach the woman’s vehicle.

UFC commentator Steve Inman edited a play-by-play commentary over the video:


Don’t miss this example of INSTANT KARMA as a lunatic liberal crashes her car while cursing at Trump supporters.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Joe Biden Snaps When Asked About Hunter Biden Conflict of Interest in Ukraine

Joe Biden Snaps When Asked About Hunter Biden Conflict of Interest in Ukraine

U.S. News
Comments
UK: Man Arrested For Not Wearing Mask Asks Cops Where They Were During BLM Riots

UK: Man Arrested For Not Wearing Mask Asks Cops Where They Were During BLM Riots

U.S. News
Comments

Target Stores Boarded Up in Preparation For Potential Breonna Taylor Riots

U.S. News
comments

Candace Owens Says Leftist Amazon Workers Are Intentionally Damaging Her Books Before Shipping To Buyers

U.S. News
comments

‘Your Civil Rights Mean Nothing But The Criminal Has Total Autonomy’: Read LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly’s Viral Email to Police

U.S. News
comments

Comments