Instant Karma: Deranged Driver Slams into Car While Flipping Off Trump Supporters

A deranged female driver received a dose of instant karma when she decided to flip off a group of Trump supporters, only to smash into the car in front of her.

INSTANT KARMA: Anti-Trump psycho screams at MAGA rally while driving. Forgets she is driving car pic.twitter.com/VMtzjOSROW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 22, 2020

Immediately following the fender bender, two police officers approach the woman’s vehicle.

UFC commentator Steve Inman edited a play-by-play commentary over the video:

She didn't see that coming pic.twitter.com/gNI03LCuiH — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) September 22, 2020



Don’t miss this example of INSTANT KARMA as a lunatic liberal crashes her car while cursing at Trump supporters.

