Insulted Woman’s $4M Trump Defamation Suit Tossed By Court

A New York appeals court Tuesday tossed out a Republican consultant’s attempt to revive her $4 million defamation case against President Donald Trump, accusing him of hurting her career after he called her a “real dummy” on Twitter.

Cheryl Jacobus filed a million-dollar lawsuit against Trump after her appearance on CNN last year in February where she criticized the campaign for lack of transparency.

The appearance prompted Trump to attack Jacobus on social media, calling her a “real dummy” who “begged” for a job with his campaign.

Read more