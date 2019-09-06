Integration Fail: New Study in Norway Finds Children of Migrants Commit More Crime Than Their Parents

A new study out of Norway has found that children of migrants commit more crimes than their parents, suggesting integration is failing.

According to the data, Norwegian born men aged 15-35 with a Somali family background were 4.6 times more likely to have committed a violent crime.

Men in the same age group with Iraqi backgrounds were 4 times more likely to have committed a violent crime, while the same pattern is observed in Moroccan Norwegians (3.2), Turkish Norwegians (2.8), and Pakistani Norwegians (2.4).

Jon Helgheim of the right-wing Progress Party said the numbers clearly indicate integration is failing and that the government needs to address the issue.

According to Helgheim, the figures prove that “integration doesn’t happen automatically over time.”

Sigmund Book Mohn of Statistics Norway told the Swedish newspaper Aftenposten said that migrants were significantly overrepresented in areas such as “mistreatment in close relationships.”

“A 2017 report from Statistics Norway also revealed that migrants from certain countries were over-represented in crime statistics,” reports Voice of Europe. “In the report, migrants from Somalia, Iraq, Iran, and Kosovo were all substantially over-represented in crime per capita data during the period between 2010 and 2013.”

The percentage of Norwegians with a migrant background has risen to 17 per cent thanks to more relaxed immigration laws in recent years.

