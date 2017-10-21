Intel Agencies Warn ISIS May Be Plotting Poison Gas Attacks

Image Credits: helmutoelkers / Flickr.

Intelligence services in Europe are warning that the Islamic State terror group may be considering using bombs filled with toxic gasses on trains, metro systems or even aeroplanes.

The warning was initially given to European security agencies by an unnamed foreign intelligence service who passed on information that the Islamic State was looking into deploying chemical or biological weapons in the near future.

Even more concerning for authorities is that many of the chemicals mentioned in the report, like hydrogen sulphide, are relatively simple for terrorists to acquire, Die Welt reports.

