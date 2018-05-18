Intel Analyst: Majority of European Politicians Are Traitors

In a discussion on Hungarian TV, László Földi called the majority of Europe’s politicians traitors. The Hungarian intelligence analyst discussed Europe’s migrant crisis and its causes with constitutional lawyer Zoltán Lomnici.

Földi says after 7:20 minutes:

“They lost their identity. If someone declares himself a Christian in Western Europe, he does it shamefacedly, or is even afraid to admit it. So it started with some very serious brainwashing; multiple generations have been raised by such logic.”

