Intel Committee Democrat Says Trump Associates ‘Will Probably Go To Jail’ Over Kremlin Connections [VIDEO]

A Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee said Tuesday that associates of Donald Trump will “probably go to jail” over their connections to the Russian government.

Texas Rep. Jaoquin Castro made the explosive claim in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, though he declined to give specifics about why he believes jail time is in the offing for Trump advisers.

“There’s…quite a lot of smoke, the investigation is to determine if there’s a fire or not,” Castro said of the investigations into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government operatives.

“I would say this, that my impression is I wouldn’t be surprised after all of this is said and done, that some people end up in jail,” said Castro.

