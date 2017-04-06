Intel Reports On Trump Associates Anything But Routine, Includes Details About ‘their Everyday Lives’

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images.

The intelligence reports at the center of the Susan Rice unmasking controversy were detailed, and almost resembled a private investigator’s file, according to a Republican congressman familiar with the documents.

“This is information about their everyday lives,” Rep. Peter King of New York, a member of the House Intelligence committee said. “Sort of like in a divorce case where lawyers are hired, investigators are hired just to find out what the other person is doing from morning until night and then you try to piece it together later on.”

On the House Intelligence Committee, only the Republican chairman, Devin Nunes of California, and the ranking Democrat Adam Schiff, also of California, have personally reviewed the intelligence reports. Some members were given broad outlines.

Nunes has consistently stated that the files caused him deep concern because the unmasking went beyond the former national security adviser Mike Flynn, and the information was not related to Moscow.

Read more

Watch: Proof Susan Rice Was Spying On Trump #DirtyRice


Related Articles

Donald Trump Jr. Talks about Running for Governor of New York

Donald Trump Jr. Talks about Running for Governor of New York

Hot News
Comments
Nielsen: Online news viewership jumps 33% in 2016, still growing

Nielsen: Online news viewership jumps 33% in 2016, still growing

Hot News
Comments

‘Sick of Fancy White People’: Possible Hate Crime Charge Against NJ Woman Who Attacked Man, Vehicles

Hot News
Comments

Secret Service Agent Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting a Prostitute: Report

Hot News
Comments

Watch: Trump Honors Wounded Warrior Veterans at White House

Hot News
Comments

Comments