Intelligence chairman accuses Obama aides of hundreds of unmasking requests

Image Credits: Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Share5
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 6

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is accusing top political aides of President Obama of making hundreds of requests during the 2016 presidential race to unmask the names of Americans in intelligence reports, including Trump transition officials.

Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), in a letter to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, said the requests were made without specific justifications on why the information was needed.

“We have found evidence that current and former government officials had easy access to U.S. person information and that it is possible that they used this information to achieve partisan political purposes, including the selective, anonymous leaking of such information,” Nunes wrote in the letter to Coats.

The letter was provided to The Hill from a source in the intelligence community.

Read more

Share5
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 6

Related Articles

Nuclear Workers Call for Congressional Investigations After Charges from Labor Department Whistleblower

Nuclear Workers Call for Congressional Investigations After Charges from Labor Department Whistleblower

Government
Comments
Massachusetts governor signs bill to allow recreational pot

Massachusetts governor signs bill to allow recreational pot

Government
Comments

Why The Media Hates Scaramucci

Government
Comments

Are Cops Posing as Uber Drivers Now?

Government
Comments

Why D.C. Establishment Hates Trump

Government
Comments

Comments