Interactive Art Piece Exposes Big Tech Censorship Of Infowars

An interactive mosaic reading #AlexJones and featuring a picture of the Infowars founder is comprised of over 100 screenshots showing social media sites suspending accounts such as The Alex Jones Show, War Room and The David Knight Show.

To combat the internet establishment’s censorship agenda, share this artwork highlighting the extreme lengths Big Tech has gone to keep Infowars from having a voice leading up to the 2020 election.



Photo mosaic by: infowars @ Mosaically

With all Infowars content on YouTube being deleted in 2018, many people want to know where to find videos from the most banned news outlet in the world.

Banned.video is the website Infowarriors can go to to find this crucial information that is key to stopping the globalists from taking out Trump and completely destroying Western civilization.

In addition to standing up to Big Tech censorship, visiting Banned.video infuriates Communist China and Fentanyl the Chicom Dragon!

