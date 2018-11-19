Interior Secretary Backs Trump: Years of Mismanagement Led to Calif. Fires

Image Credits: Andrea Booher / Wikimedia Commons.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke backed President Donald Trump on the years of forest mismanagement that led to the California fires as Zinke joined Breitbart News Sunday radio with host Amanda House.

He suggested that even photos of the devastation don’t do justice to what it was like to see it in person. Pointing to years of neglect and dead and dying timber, he observed, “It was like a flamethrower of embers shooting through the forests.”

Zinke said many people were unprepared for the fire. He described situations where firefighters were fighting back fire encroaching on commercial buildings with people still inside of them.

