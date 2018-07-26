International Buyers Exit US Housing Market

Image Credits: flickr, quintanomedia.

After strong interest for several years, international buyers appear to be souring on the U.S. housing market.

The dollar volume of U.S. home sales to international buyers between April 2017 and March 2018 dropped 21 percent compared to the year-ago period, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Of the $121 billion in sales to international buyers, those currently living in the U.S purchased $67.9 billion in properties, while non-resident foreigners purchased $53 billion, both marking a drop from the previous year. Foreign buyers accounted for 8 percent of the $1.6 trillion existing home sales, a drop from 10 percent the previous year.

Read more


Related Articles

Jobless Claims Nearing 50-Year Lows

Jobless Claims Nearing 50-Year Lows

Economy
Comments
Income Inequality is Much Worse in Blue States than Red States

Income Inequality is Much Worse in Blue States than Red States

Economy
Comments

China’s “Vicious” Targeting of US Farmers Will Fail – Trump

Economy
Comments

Trump Mulls 25% Tariff on Foreign-Made Cars – Report

Economy
Comments

‘3, 4, or 5%?’: Drudge Teases Excellent Trump Economic Report

Economy
Comments

Comments