International Space Station Infested With Mysterious & Potentially Dangerous Space Bugs

Scientists have discovered a thriving ecosystem of ‘infectious organisms’ aboard the International Space Station.

A Nasa team found five different varieties of Enterobacter, which are similar to bugs found in hospitals down here on Earth.

The toilet of the orbiting space base was one of the main sites of infection along with the exercise area. Researchers calculated that there is a ‘79% probability that they may potentially cause disease’, although analysis has only been carried out on dead samples at this stage so this risk could prove to be higher or lower following further research.

It’s feared some of the bacteria could be drug-resistant, meaning they could pose more of a threat to astronauts because traditional treatments would not work properly.

