Internet Calls NFL Player "Smollett" For Claiming Racial Slur Caused Fight

People are comparing Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to disgraced actor Jussie Smollett after he allegedly lied about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph directing a racial slur towards him in the lead up to the now-infamous Thursday Night Football brawl.

See the incident in question below:

During Garrett’s appeal hearing with the league earlier this week, he first made the claim that Rudolph used a racial slur and a lawyer representing the Steelers quarterback was quick to respond.

“This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett,” the attorney stated.

Continuing, Rudolph’s counsel said, “The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason’s integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful.”

“I know what I heard,” Myles doubled down in response. “Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

However, following an investigation, the NFL concluded “no such evidence” was found to support the allegations.

Additionally, no players on the field have stepped forward to corroborate Garrett’s claim.

Check out some of the best reactions from Twitter users below:

Speak For Yourself co-host Jason Whitlock isn’t buying Garrett’s accusation:

Another Twitter user pointed out that Garrett never mentioned the alleged racial slur until he was trying to fight back against his suspension.

With no proof to support his claims at the moment, Garrett is likely to be remembered as another Jussie Smollett-type hoaxer.

