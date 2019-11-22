Internet Calls NFL Player "Smollett" For Claiming Racial Slur Caused Fight

People are comparing Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to disgraced actor Jussie Smollett after he allegedly lied about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph directing a racial slur towards him in the lead up to the now-infamous Thursday Night Football brawl.

See the incident in question below:

Crazy fight at the end of the #PITvsCLE game! Some people are going to be suspended for multiple games! Myles Garrett tries to attack Mason Rudolph with a helmet 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/RpLfbzl7ZO — Davey Hudson (@Davey_Hudson) November 15, 2019

During Garrett’s appeal hearing with the league earlier this week, he first made the claim that Rudolph used a racial slur and a lawyer representing the Steelers quarterback was quick to respond.

“This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett,” the attorney stated.

Continuing, Rudolph’s counsel said, “The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason’s integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful.”

Mason Rudolph’s attorney, Timothy M. Younger, now has responded to Myles Garrett’s accusations: pic.twitter.com/aQj5FxW2cq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2019

“I know what I heard,” Myles doubled down in response. “Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

However, following an investigation, the NFL concluded “no such evidence” was found to support the allegations.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league looked into Myles Garrett’s allegations that Mason Rudolph used a racial slur last Thursday night before the brawl “and found no such evidence.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2019

Additionally, no players on the field have stepped forward to corroborate Garrett’s claim.

I asked Browns DT Sheldon Richardson if Myles Garrett had ever told him what Garrett alleged about Rudolph in the hearing. Richardson said he hadn’t and said my question was the first he’d even heard about it. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 21, 2019

Just asked Baker Mayfield about Garrett’s allegation that Rudolph used a racial slur and he seemed pretty stunned. Said wasn’t something he’d heard, including from anyone on the team, until I just asked him — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 21, 2019

Check out some of the best reactions from Twitter users below:

Jussie Smollett passing by Myles Garrett pic.twitter.com/L7aD5fRDSr — Colton Gunn (@TheHeadWeasel) November 21, 2019

Jussie Smollett and Myles Garrett pic.twitter.com/Zc7qFH13na — J (@LastAtName) November 21, 2019

Myles Garrett after finding out his suspension wasn’t going to be reduced… pic.twitter.com/wOcErrGh0C — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 21, 2019

Myles Garrett and Jussie Smollett walk into a Chicago bar….. Followed by Mason Rudolph & 2 Nigerian men. — The Fake ESPN (@TheFakeESPN) November 21, 2019

Speak For Yourself co-host Jason Whitlock isn’t buying Garrett’s accusation:

.@WhitlockJason isn’t buying that Mason Rudolph called Myles Garrett a racial slur "I’m sick and tired of the Jussie Smollett’s, the Colin Kaepernick’s, the Myles Garrett’s… The guys working out their identity issues through racial race carding." pic.twitter.com/zQtgjYfcuz — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) November 21, 2019

Another Twitter user pointed out that Garrett never mentioned the alleged racial slur until he was trying to fight back against his suspension.

Funny Garrett mentioned nothing of a racial slur less than 24 hours after it happened. He only "remembered" when fighting his suspension! Myles Smollett! pic.twitter.com/JiMACecHsk — I See Phony People (@iseephonypeople) November 22, 2019

With no proof to support his claims at the moment, Garrett is likely to be remembered as another Jussie Smollett-type hoaxer.

