Internet Censors Have Banned These Videos! Humans Are Fighting Back Against Globalism And Winning

Next News Network’s Gary Franchi joins Alex Jones live via Skype from his studio to discuss how the more globalists push to execute their agenda in a particular country or region, the more people of that area adopt nationalist points of view, rendering their efforts ultimately self-defeating.

You won’t find these videos on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or any other major platform as the tech elite have purged dissenting news outlets from the internet, but you can fight back by sharing this link.

VIDEO: Ocasio-Cortez Says The Carbon Tax Will Impose World Government

5G Tech Is The Real Trojan Horse Of Human Extinction

PETA Compares Women to Chicks & Cows

Leftists Literally Become The Grinch That Stole Christmas

Poppy Bush, Uncle Bucky & Cozy War Profits

In Europe Criticizing Migrant Invasion Could Be A Criminal Offense

George H.W. Bush History Review

Get On Alternative Social Media


Related Articles

MS-13 Member Gets 30 Years for Hacking a Man with a Machete

MS-13 Member Gets 30 Years for Hacking a Man with a Machete

U.S. News
Comments
Get On Alternative Social Media

Get On Alternative Social Media

U.S. News
Comments

Truth about CIA’s Illegal MKUltra Mind-control Experiments Revealed in Sensational New Documents Officials Hid for Decades

U.S. News
comments

CNN Blames Trump For Bomb Threat: POTUS ‘Inspired Violence Against CNN’

U.S. News
comments

Former Dem Comms Director Arrested For Child Porn

U.S. News
comments

Comments