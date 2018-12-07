Internet Censors Have Banned These Videos! Humans Are Fighting Back Against Globalism And Winning

Next News Network’s Gary Franchi joins Alex Jones live via Skype from his studio to discuss how the more globalists push to execute their agenda in a particular country or region, the more people of that area adopt nationalist points of view, rendering their efforts ultimately self-defeating.

You won’t find these videos on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or any other major platform as the tech elite have purged dissenting news outlets from the internet, but you can fight back by sharing this link.

