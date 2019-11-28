Internet Crybabies Upset NFL Quarterback Supports Trump

After Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin announced quarterback Devlin Hodges would be starting the next game for the team, internet users rushed to their keyboards to condemn the backup QB for supporting Donald Trump.

In his weekly press conference, Coach Tomlin announced that Devlin Hodges would start at quarterback versus the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. MORE: https://t.co/FQ0EL46Pan pic.twitter.com/v0vXIApuEE — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 26, 2019

All it took for liberals to freak out was a tweet from 2015 reading, “Donald Trump” with a thumbs up emoji and American Flag.

Steelers new QB deleted this quick too lol FEDS still gotcha thoe pic.twitter.com/g9pmJCw4sb — Angela Rockford (@angie_goodwood) November 26, 2019

Two more pro-Trump tweets from Hodges ask why Americans can’t at least wish the president the best?

Dude how do people have a problem with this? tf pic.twitter.com/kH5IxixFrF — sam🇧🇪 (@HoodieSamm) November 26, 2019

Coach Tomlin, who is an avid Democrat, hosted a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Imagine if he acted like these leftists and refused to cooperate with his player over a difference in political viewpoints.

https://t.co/S7pWP6rxks his racist ignorant ass will fit right in here in pgh.that's for sure — Slobber Knocker (@SlobberKnocker3) November 27, 2019

Devlin Hodges is from Kimberly, Alabama and went to Samford, him being a Trump supporter is a no brainer — SomeCap (@_YoungCR7) November 26, 2019

So Devlin Hodges gets starter and Salutes Donald trump on twitter? Lmaoo what a clown he deserves to be on Steelers — Timberwhos? (@AfroWiggins) November 26, 2019

Ben Roethlisberger was accused of rape (twice). Mason Rudolph started a fight that led to the suspension and fine of a handful of players. Devlin Hodges supports Trump. I don’t think they could do any worse lmfao — stacie (@qwasymoto) November 27, 2019

In what history shows to be a poor decision, Hodges deleted the “controversial” tweets.

Devlin Hodges Deletes Past Tweets Supporting Donald Trump After Steelers Name Him Starting Quarterback crush this guy who supported a Racist President. https://t.co/0MeoLLOWcT — Charles Miller (@ChuckFree1957) November 27, 2019

Let's be clear. trump is THE worst president EVER! He is failing America. Find the facts idiot!!! Steelers QB Devlin Hodges Deletes Tweets Saying If You Want Donald Trump to Fail You Also Want to Planes to Crash (Deleted Tweet) https://t.co/dd8lnVnRnK via @BSO — #Phillydawg (@Larry22608205) November 28, 2019

