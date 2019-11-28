Internet Crybabies Upset NFL Quarterback Supports Trump

Image Credits: Icon Sportswire | Getty.

After Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin announced quarterback Devlin Hodges would be starting the next game for the team, internet users rushed to their keyboards to condemn the backup QB for supporting Donald Trump.

All it took for liberals to freak out was a tweet from 2015 reading, “Donald Trump” with a thumbs up emoji and American Flag.

Two more pro-Trump tweets from Hodges ask why Americans can’t at least wish the president the best?

Coach Tomlin, who is an avid Democrat, hosted a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Imagine if he acted like these leftists and refused to cooperate with his player over a difference in political viewpoints.

In what history shows to be a poor decision, Hodges deleted the “controversial” tweets.

By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Teacher Who Supported Drag Queen Visiting School Says Parents Shouldn't Have "Final Say" in Raising Their Children

Teacher Who Supported Drag Queen Visiting School Says Parents Shouldn’t Have “Final Say” in Raising Their Children

U.S. News
Comments
Binge Drinking Doubles Amongst American Women Without Children

Binge Drinking Doubles Amongst American Women Without Children

U.S. News
Comments

Former Obama Operatives Creating FAKE NEWS Sites To Help Democrats Win Election

U.S. News
comments

Outlets Bury Report That Melania Won Over The Booing Crowd At Opioid Summit

U.S. News
comments

Students dish on Thanksgiving as celebration of genocide

U.S. News
comments

Comments