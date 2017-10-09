Internet Destroys Chelsea Clinton For Posting Weinstein Thread Attacking Trump

In the wake of the scandal involving disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein Chelsea Clinton, often pictured with Weinstein in the past at fundraising events, stayed silent along with many other lefty celebrities, until Saturday night, when she tweeted out a link addressing Weinstein, but attacking conservatives and by extension President Trump.

That is correct, the left is finding a way to blame Donald Trump for Harvey Weinstein, a long time advocate and financial backer of the Democratic Party, being a sexual predator.

The thread, tweeted out by Clinton was written by Judd Legum, an editor for the left wing political website Think Progress, which is funded by billionaire George Soros.

Legum condemns Weinstein, saying he is “despicable,” but then fairly rapidly turns the thread into a hit piece on the right and Trump, accusing conservatives of ‘absorbing it into ‘their slime machine’.

Legum also claimed that Weinstein’s financial support of people like Hillary Clinton in the past should not be an issue.

Some replying to the thread even attempted to suggest that because Trump has been pictured with Weinstein in the past, that makes him guilty by association.

A claim that many noted is laughable given the amount of times Weinstein has been pictured with the Obamas and the Clintons.


https://twitter.com/DigitalForests/status/916549211918884864

The internet responded to Chelsea Clinton accordingly:

Other Democrats don’t quite agree that Weinstein’s political donations should not be an issue. Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) said Sunday that Democrats should return or donate money received from Weinstein, noting that he’d done “truly awful things.”


