Internet Destroys Chelsea Clinton For Posting Weinstein Thread Attacking Trump

In the wake of the scandal involving disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein Chelsea Clinton, often pictured with Weinstein in the past at fundraising events, stayed silent along with many other lefty celebrities, until Saturday night, when she tweeted out a link addressing Weinstein, but attacking conservatives and by extension President Trump.

That is correct, the left is finding a way to blame Donald Trump for Harvey Weinstein, a long time advocate and financial backer of the Democratic Party, being a sexual predator.

The thread, tweeted out by Clinton was written by Judd Legum, an editor for the left wing political website Think Progress, which is funded by billionaire George Soros.

Legum condemns Weinstein, saying he is “despicable,” but then fairly rapidly turns the thread into a hit piece on the right and Trump, accusing conservatives of ‘absorbing it into ‘their slime machine’.

7. FACT: Most of the folks talking about Weinstein on the far right don't even believe sexual harassment is a problem — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 7, 2017

Legum also claimed that Weinstein’s financial support of people like Hillary Clinton in the past should not be an issue.

3. Core issue here is not Weinstein's political donations, but the powerful in Hollywood who knew about the conduct but stayed silent — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 7, 2017

Some replying to the thread even attempted to suggest that because Trump has been pictured with Weinstein in the past, that makes him guilty by association.

Birds of a feather pic.twitter.com/M7Wv6fr3aa — WMJ (@wmjenkins3) October 7, 2017

A claim that many noted is laughable given the amount of times Weinstein has been pictured with the Obamas and the Clintons.

Disgraced Harvey Weinstein vows to take down NRA in SLEAZY & pathetically transparent diversion tactic https://t.co/1BFn7rezbg pic.twitter.com/tqcLH01Zwc — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) October 7, 2017



The internet responded to Chelsea Clinton accordingly:

…you're not the one to engage in a discussion of sexual misconduct, deary. — Brad Moore (@BradMoo08282326) October 7, 2017

This is a joke, right? https://t.co/CrK7epFwfR — James Madison (@2nd_doi) October 7, 2017

Nevermind. I read the thread. And here I was giving you props. Your mother is such the advocate for women? Open her mouth and say something. https://t.co/RqUtQJPCVT — Dana Kellison (@danalangdon) October 8, 2017

These Clinton's really know their perverts. https://t.co/HEmWpMrrH0 — The Watcher! (@magfirefox) October 8, 2017

Chelsea retweets Legum's pathetic attempt to cover up Weinstein's conduct by claiming it is a vast right wing conspiracy. Heard this before? https://t.co/4v20e8nXZ7 — Deepest State (@DeepestState) October 8, 2017

Your "dad" wrote the Dem manual on deviant behavior. In full view. Much of it the Oval Office. Everyone knows. Sit this out. https://t.co/f21j7xIP6Z — BlueReaganite (@ThinBlueLR) October 8, 2017

Hey, listen. I give you props for tweeting this… But where is your mom on this, and why is she silent? https://t.co/RqUtQJPCVT — Dana Kellison (@danalangdon) October 8, 2017

Your creepy father was and still is the king of deviant perverts. You might want to pass on this one. — Marc (@USAMensaDropout) October 8, 2017

Other Democrats don’t quite agree that Weinstein’s political donations should not be an issue. Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) said Sunday that Democrats should return or donate money received from Weinstein, noting that he’d done “truly awful things.”