Internet Explodes With Memes Over Reports Bloomberg May Tap Hillary Clinton As Running Mate

Users on social media descended into a frenzy following reports that Michael Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as his 2020 running mate.

The possibility of an authoritarian power ticket like Bloomberg and Clinton was met with hilarious reactions and memes galore.

Some users even warned that Bloomberg’s life could be in danger if Clinton became his VP pick, as many mysterious deaths have occurred surrounding the Clintons, and she would be only second in line to the presidency.

