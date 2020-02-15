Internet Explodes With Memes Over Reports Bloomberg May Tap Hillary Clinton As Running Mate

Users on social media descended into a frenzy following reports that Michael Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as his 2020 running mate.

The possibility of an authoritarian power ticket like Bloomberg and Clinton was met with hilarious reactions and memes galore.

"ONCE MORE THE BOOMERS WILL RULE THE GALAXY!" pic.twitter.com/zDP5JRxzf4 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 15, 2020

Yeah seems like a popular idea pic.twitter.com/6SvpwsaV2W — Eric Morisset (@EricMorisset) February 15, 2020

The Empire Strikes Back ticket https://t.co/m7KmADAfFB — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) February 15, 2020

#MiniMikeAndCrooked2020 #MikeBloomberg #HillaryClinton campaign ready for a 2020 victory!

Breaking Mike Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton for VP🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OJEZ9qD9iv — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) February 15, 2020

Mini and Crooked what a team… pic.twitter.com/hLd6DG8tXI — Elaine76 (@Elaine7613) February 15, 2020

Hillary will be doing this to Mike. pic.twitter.com/69vHBFmksV — Janet ~ The POLISH Book Goddess (@misstozak) February 15, 2020

Some users even warned that Bloomberg’s life could be in danger if Clinton became his VP pick, as many mysterious deaths have occurred surrounding the Clintons, and she would be only second in line to the presidency.

President Bloomberg Didn’t Kill Himself, I’m just getting that out there right now pic.twitter.com/NrEnXQhYot — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) February 15, 2020

Mini-Mike considering asking Hillary to be his running mate. Does he have a terminal illness or is this simply a deathwish? — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 15, 2020

Not the safest person to have only your heartbeat keeping her from the position she thinks she’s entitled to. — Dave (@_Cutty5) February 15, 2020

This will be Bloomberg moments after his inauguration. pic.twitter.com/qEXGYWoLuV — Trish🇺🇸🚭🎶🏖️✈️🐸🖖🧠 (@Vixen95Trish) February 15, 2020

