Internet Explodes With Russia Hoax Collapse Memes Over Mueller Report

The internet exploded with memes in reaction to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report concluding President Trump didn’t collude with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election.

Many highlighted the left’s horrified reactions to the news, while others showcased Trump supporters’ joy over his exoneration.

This is @realDonaldTrump and all of his supporters this weekend as the left realizes there was NO COLLUSION. pic.twitter.com/dX1IcVsvpz — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 25, 2019

Great thread. I present to you the great meme by the world famous @Solmemes1

It's Mueller Time!

pic.twitter.com/j2K3kGXlw7 — Ryan Fannin⭐⭐⭐ (@FanninRyan) March 25, 2019

Other memes suggested justice would be brought upon those who started the Russia Hoax nearly 3 years ago.