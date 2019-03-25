Internet Explodes With Russia Hoax Collapse Memes Over Mueller Report

Image Credits: @greggiedizzle/Twitter.

The internet exploded with memes in reaction to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report concluding President Trump didn’t collude with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election.

Many highlighted the left’s horrified reactions to the news, while others showcased Trump supporters’ joy over his exoneration.

Other memes suggested justice would be brought upon those who started the Russia Hoax nearly 3 years ago.


