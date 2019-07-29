Internet Infested With Memes After Trump Puts Baltimore Poverty In Spotlight

Social media became infested with memes after President Trump called out the rat-infested conditions of some areas of Baltimore under Democrat leadership.

Democrats have tried to spin Trump’s remarks as racist, but most people realize there’s nothing racist about pointing out filthy conditions of a place that’s been under Democrat control for decades.

That feeling when the Baltimore Mayor says she can smell the rats. pic.twitter.com/CH84NmYGWG — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 29, 2019

Just watched a cat lose a fight with a rat. #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/CciG8PAOvH — Eric Karl Hontz (@eric_hontz) July 27, 2019

Dems: these rats are a problem Media: absolutely. Trump: these rats are a problem Media: pic.twitter.com/FaI0fMnToI — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 29, 2019

I try to keep it intellectual around here but this is hilarious (and true). pic.twitter.com/RZe3z03gJt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 29, 2019

Felt cute, might go to Baltimore later idk pic.twitter.com/cvFKwo86fl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 29, 2019

Joe embracing the Baltimore rat problem like pic.twitter.com/jBKTloODKX — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 29, 2019

Baltimore rats taking over the news cycle like pic.twitter.com/B2mUlj5qxg — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 29, 2019

You’re right @RepCummings , #Baltimore looks great! I’m booking my vacation as we speak. Still deciding which pair of swim trunks goes best with my bullet proof vest. pic.twitter.com/6gszZ8ThDn — JohnQPublic (@SpittinDooDoo) July 28, 2019

So is Pizza Rat now a racist? Asking for very hungry pizza rat. pic.twitter.com/BdXvAN4FtG — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) July 29, 2019

If Trump hates it Dems embrace it. pic.twitter.com/1vJ7CKhsLS — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 29, 2019

When you wake up and still live in a Dem-run city. pic.twitter.com/4dKbFBhQ4U — (@Kelenmcbreen) July 29, 2019

Dem organizers sign up thousands of rats for anti-Trump protest march in #Baltimore this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dRXG8nIVTm — Sean Spoonts (@sean_spoonts) July 29, 2019

RELATED: TRUMP IS RIGHT ABOUT BALTIMORE

Democrat controlled cities with crumbling infrastructures want to expand their campaign of desolation while removing any trace of reference to God or true moral authority.