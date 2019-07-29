Internet Infested With Memes After Trump Puts Baltimore Poverty In Spotlight

Social media became infested with memes after President Trump called out the rat-infested conditions of some areas of Baltimore under Democrat leadership.

Democrats have tried to spin Trump’s remarks as racist, but most people realize there’s nothing racist about pointing out filthy conditions of a place that’s been under Democrat control for decades.

RELATED: TRUMP IS RIGHT ABOUT BALTIMORE

Democrat controlled cities with crumbling infrastructures want to expand their campaign of desolation while removing any trace of reference to God or true moral authority.


Related Articles

CNN Host Suggests Trump's Rhetoric to Blame For Garlic Festival Shooting of Hispanic Boy

CNN Host Suggests Trump’s Rhetoric to Blame For Garlic Festival Shooting of Hispanic Boy

U.S. News
Comments
Ilhan Omar Retweets Violent 'Joke' Aimed at Senator Rand Paul

Ilhan Omar Retweets Violent ‘Joke’ Aimed at Senator Rand Paul

U.S. News
Comments

Trump is Right About Baltimore

U.S. News
comments

Baltimore’s Rat Problem is So Bad, Roads Are Collapsing

U.S. News
comments

Rat Problem Is So Bad In Baltimore That A Documentary Film Was Made About It

U.S. News
comments

Comments