Internet Mocks Fauci For Watching MLB Game Without Mask After Terrible First Pitch

After Dr. Anthony Fauci’s poorly thrown first pitch during the Washington Nationals’ home opener on Thursday, the doctor was seen wearing his mask under his chin while sitting right next to two people.

Check out the first pitch below:

After being spotted without his mask on, the internet erupted with commentary about the hypocritical display.

“Thanks for the lesson doc!” tweeted a former NYT reporter.

Investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel noted Fauci ignores his own social distancing and mask recommendations when he thinks cameras are not rolling.

Making a very good point, one woman wrote, “So he wore a mask to throw out a pitch, when no one was closer than 60 feet. Removes his face diaper when chatting with someone sitting beside him. What a phony.”

Another user asked people to “caption” the photo.

