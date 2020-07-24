Internet Mocks Fauci For Watching MLB Game Without Mask After Terrible First Pitch

After Dr. Anthony Fauci’s poorly thrown first pitch during the Washington Nationals’ home opener on Thursday, the doctor was seen wearing his mask under his chin while sitting right next to two people.

Check out the first pitch below:



Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch before the Nationals-Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/04Tbkh7Voa — ESPN (@espn) July 23, 2020

After being spotted without his mask on, the internet erupted with commentary about the hypocritical display.

“Thanks for the lesson doc!” tweeted a former NYT reporter.

And there’s Dr. Anthony Fauci showing us all he knows exactly how well masks work! Thanks for the lesson, doc. pic.twitter.com/jdHPzq5HfB — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 24, 2020

Investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel noted Fauci ignores his own social distancing and mask recommendations when he thinks cameras are not rolling.

When he thinks the cameras are off, Fauci makes a mockery of his "social distancing" recommendations and proceeds to brush off his own mask advocacy. "Do as I say, not as I do"

h/t @Ronald_Spitzer pic.twitter.com/zeBHLjlZST — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 24, 2020

Making a very good point, one woman wrote, “So he wore a mask to throw out a pitch, when no one was closer than 60 feet. Removes his face diaper when chatting with someone sitting beside him. What a phony.”

So he wore a mask to throw out a pitch, when no one was closer than 60 feet. Removes his face diaper when chatting with someone sitting beside him. What a phony. #Fauci pic.twitter.com/IaYebV2rfJ — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) July 24, 2020

Looks like Dr. Fauci forget to actually use his face mask while watching the Kaepernickers playing baseball. I’m sure the media will question him about it. After all, as he says, we’re in this together and everyone needs to obey the the science. H/T WTOPhttps://t.co/placCoe2E9 pic.twitter.com/uC9ZwZF2Lj — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 24, 2020

Nothing screams “I’m a fraud!” more than being against masks until your fans demanded them, lying about why you were originally against them, signaling your virtue by needlessly wearing 1 while throwing out 1st pitch (poorly & like a fame whore) & then doing THIS! #FauciTheFraud pic.twitter.com/s9M1y4GYLd — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) July 24, 2020

Another user asked people to “caption” the photo.

