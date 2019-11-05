Mainstream Media Mocked With Memes For Role in #EpsteinCoverUp

Project Veritas released a bombshell video clip Tuesday of ABC anchor Amy Robach complaining about how her network buried the story on billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein for three years.

#EpsteinCoverUp began trending on social media shortly after, with users launching a deluge of dank memes mocking the network for their double standard of news coverage, such as pushing the fake news that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is a serial rapist, rather than pursuing REAL news of Epstein backed by numerous facts and documents.

Robach even pointed out former President Bill Clinton’s deep involvement with Epstein, prompting more social media users to create new memes suggesting the Clintons likely had Epstein killed while in prison.

The Clintons’ involvement with Epstein was already so widely known by the public that #ClintonBodyCount began trending on Twitter shortly after Epstein’s mysterious death in August.

Last week, New York City medical examiner Dr. Baden, who was hired by Epstein’s brother to observe the autopsy, claimed that the nature of the broken bones in Epstein’s neck indicated he didn’t commit suicide, but was murdered.

Alex Jones exposes the reason behind the murder of Jeffrey Epstein, after top pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden, revealed his findings that indicate Epstein was murdered.