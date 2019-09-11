Internet Orders Tactical Meme Strike Against John Bolton Over Abrupt Firing

Anti-war Americans celebrated after President Trump fired John Bolton from his post as National Security Advisor on Tuesday.
The jubilance over Bolton’s departure was so great that the internet launched Operation Whiskers, a strategic meme campaign against the mustachioed neocon shortly after President Trump announced his dismissal. So far, there have been no casualties other than the designated target.
#John_Bolton‘s new job 🙂 pic.twitter.com/8yJVLxGiDm
— Ali Malik (@AliMali04016339) September 10, 2019
Amazed it took this long to get a quality John / Mike Bolton mashup. (ht @Todd_Spence) pic.twitter.com/ZNk2pdE864
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 11, 2019
John Bolton Hired As National Security Advisor Of The Galactic Empirehttps://t.co/QaJ9qvnr3l
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 10, 2019
Trump: “Hey John, can you come in here a sec? Shut the door.”
Bolton: “What can I do for you, Mr. President?”
Trump: “John, I mustache you for your resignation.”
Bolton:
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 10, 2019
New #TinaToon Goodbye “WAR-russ” #JohnBolton #YoureFired
John “Never met a War I didn’t like” Bolton disagrees and claims he resigned. No matter, the old “WAR-russ” is gone.
https://t.co/2O0jsxdBki pic.twitter.com/yCECVbZ158
— GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) September 11, 2019
— Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 11, 2019
BREAKING: John Bolton’s mustache has been lowered to half-mast pic.twitter.com/ocnEym7Y6f
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 10, 2019
Exclusive video footage of John Bolton leaving the White House:#Maddow pic.twitter.com/gDOh7CVkHb
— You Know More Now (@YouKnowMoreNow) September 11, 2019
Bye bye @AmbJohnBolton pic.twitter.com/yBQLRIOiiR
— Anti_Taxxer (@anti_taxxer) September 10, 2019
— Penny Rodriguez (@PRodriguez1984) September 11, 2019
#MustacheMushroomCloud pic.twitter.com/6TUzafsaq4
— Ｋｅｌｅｎ ＭｃＢｒｅｅｎ (@Kelenmcbreen) September 11, 2019
— Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) September 11, 2019
*Oval Office*
Bolton: My resignation letter Mr President
Trump: You’re fired!
Bolton: But I resigned..
Trump: In My big a brain I fired you first so the letter means nothing
Bolton :……….. OK?
Trump: Leave the mustache
Bolton: What?!
Trump: I said LEAVE THE MUSTACHE pic.twitter.com/ePT6lo7Y8D
— (@stpeteyontweety) September 10, 2019
John Bolton as the Mouth of Sauron. pic.twitter.com/c5qMDgG6LL
— Adan Salazar (@AdanSalazarWins) September 11, 2019
True #911Anniversary pic.twitter.com/YDs99rCwsE
— Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) September 11, 2019
John Bolton leaves the White House. pic.twitter.com/fkLaQ7tcaQ
— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) September 11, 2019
tfw u won’t get to invade iran pic.twitter.com/3bUvmQv7eK
— David Mack (@davidmackau) September 10, 2019
Bolton’s coworkers are distraught. https://t.co/t93KWSxCv0
— Philip Bump (@pbump) September 10, 2019
John Bolton exit interview. pic.twitter.com/j6KvPzWpqh
— Robert A George (@RobGeorge) September 10, 2019
Now what am I supposed to do with all my Bolton memes…?? pic.twitter.com/FkcPgVaFLc
— 🌵📷FalconInTheDesert📷🌵 (@cbowers1057) September 10, 2019
— ✌🏻Pike Mence✌🏻 (@mence_pike) September 10, 2019
Somewhere in a casting office, a headshot of John Bolton was just pinned to the board for “Dancing with the Stars” Season 29. pic.twitter.com/d0RYCJLZd1
— Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) September 10, 2019
— Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) September 11, 2019
Others mocked neocon Ben Shapiro for condemning Trump’s decision to fire Bolton.
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) September 10, 2019
— CAPSLOCK HUSTLA 🤡🌎 (@CAPSLOCKHUSTLER) September 10, 2019
Your tears being spilled over Bolton, a person responsible for unimaginable death and destruction through the world, taste extra good today. Keep crying Shapiro you really expose who you really are by doing this. pic.twitter.com/KYstfBbUhl
— Currie Dobson (@Ventuckyspaz) September 10, 2019
— Will Finchman (@WillFinchman) September 11, 2019
President Trump has taken action by firing John Bolton and has vowed to take on big tech censorship.