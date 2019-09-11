Internet Orders Tactical Meme Strike Against John Bolton Over Abrupt Firing

Image Credits: screenshot/Babylon Bee.

Anti-war Americans celebrated after President Trump fired John Bolton from his post as National Security Advisor on Tuesday.

The jubilance over Bolton’s departure was so great that the internet launched Operation Whiskers, a strategic meme campaign against the mustachioed neocon shortly after President Trump announced his dismissal. So far, there have been no casualties other than the designated target.

Others mocked neocon Ben Shapiro for condemning Trump’s decision to fire Bolton.

President Trump has taken action by firing John Bolton and has vowed to take on big tech censorship.


CNN Promotes Young People Living in Mega City ‘Pods’ With No Privacy

New Sexual Fetish; Couples Getting Pregnant and Having Multiple Abortions

New York Times Blames “Airplanes” For 9/11 Attack

Trump Orders Fightback Against LA’s Worsening Homeless Problem

Illinois Hospital Created ‘Comfort Room’ For Aborted Babies to Die In

