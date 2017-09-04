Internet Owns Obama For Leaving List Of Instructions For Trump

This past weekend, the internet reacted to former President Obama’s ‘how to be President’ letter left in the White House for incoming President Trump, providing much entertainment.

While the letter, which was obtained by CNN, congratulated Trump on winning the election, and ‘a remarkable run’, it also laid out a list of instructions of advice, basically on how to do the job.

Below is the full letter:

Dear Mr. President – Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure. This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don’t know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years. First, we’ve both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It’s up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that’s willing to work hard. Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend. Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them. And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They’ll get you through the inevitable rough patches. Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can. Good luck and Godspeed, BO

Cue the cutting and hilarious responses on Twitter:

The Usurper

who trampled

upon the Constitution,

spied upon millions,

trying to lecture an opponent

who exposed him as such. — Vincent Jappi (@VincentJappi) September 3, 2017

I wonder if he included more fascinating tidbits about himself that somehow correlate to each former president. Yes-he really wrote these: pic.twitter.com/WA6tQ5C8uL — This is ponderous (@Thisisponderous) September 4, 2017

Preachy, dishonest, completely disregarding HIS use of the Constitution as an oil rag . . . YUP!! It's Obama!!! — Mike Hinkle (@hinkle_michael) September 4, 2017

Everything Obama abused. — W.C. Peregrinations (@majorpettifogge) September 4, 2017

You don't have to tell me what is it it. It is all about No1. HImself!!! — Stephanus Jacobs (@Spanspek13) September 4, 2017

Obama's "secret" hand-over letter to Trump leaked to CNN. It has three points. The first substantive one? Sustain the empire. pic.twitter.com/8G1XK8zXUQ — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) September 3, 2017

So Barack Obama wrote President Trump a 'personal' letter and then leaked it to the Press. Wow, how gracious! — Steve Bannen (@SteveBannen) September 3, 2017

The letter should have read I systematicly destroyed the country and elevated racisum to a new level, embarassed the USA daily and gave up. — David Zimmer (@USNret03) September 4, 2017

Sounds like Globalist and Neocon style points of advice. Not suprising — EvMcLoven (@EvMclovin) September 4, 2017

Verified Libs lauded Obama’s letter, predictably:

What wise and eloquent advice from one president to another. Sad how thoroughly @POTUS has disregarded it! https://t.co/35QSADOxm2 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 3, 2017

This letter epitomizes the class & intelligence of President Obama vs. the boorishness & ignorance of his successor. https://t.co/ANQ3UcjHpv — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 3, 2017

Barack Obama wrote Donald Trump a letter with advice on how to be president. Did Trump read it?https://t.co/V1LuE5vTNU — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 4, 2017

President Obama left this poignant, classy 275-word letter for his successor. Trump called it long and complicated. https://t.co/jLn4XWnU9c — Grant Stern (@grantstern) September 3, 2017

Pres. Obama's transition letter to Trump is a classy, eloquent, and generous "fuck you", and I am absolutely here for it. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 3, 2017

The letter Barack Obama left for Trump on Inauguration Day is a perfect example of what an incredible leader President Obama is. pic.twitter.com/vzbVY1rHGo — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) September 4, 2017

Class and grace to the very end. We miss you, @BarackObama! https://t.co/MRROl3Bb64 — YoungDems of America (@youngdems) September 3, 2017

Pres. Obama is literally lecturing Trump in a transition letter and practically begging him to take this job seriously. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 3, 2017

Not so much the ‘deplorables’, however:

CNN obtained & released Obama's Inauguration Day letter to Trump. The letter is about as impressive as Obama's presidency…👎 — BooBoo NyC (@BooBooNyc) September 3, 2017

The man who figuratively sh*t on the Constitution for 8 years invoked constitutional principles in letter to Trump.https://t.co/pk6dzzQiwb — Mark Romano (@TheMarkRomano) September 3, 2017

Global citizen Obama specifically demanded Trump uphold the modern "world order" and opposed America First in his Inauguration Day letter — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 3, 2017

Too Bad @BarackObama didn't follow his own advice: Obama's Letter to Trump Leaked – Political Wire https://t.co/WITGAQQvE2 — 'Gitmo' Bama (@President1Trump) September 3, 2017

Who would listen to a failed President? — Veronica Evans (@curiouswoman3) September 4, 2017

Advice? Sounds like he was telling him what to do — Double J (@DIPGparent) September 4, 2017

Deal with it, snowflakes. We got Trump for 7+ more years. Cry us a river. — Deplorable Bobby (@Bobby23266616) September 4, 2017

What ever the leftist socialist/communist said Trump should do the opposite — Tony (@Tony11044701) September 4, 2017

Too bad Obama never followed his own advice…he damn near destroyed America! — Kimmy J (@kimberli_crays) September 4, 2017

This morning CNN’s Chris Cillizza posed the question ‘Is Donald Trump taking any of Barack Obama’s advice?’ – his answer, shockingly, was no.