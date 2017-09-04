Internet Owns Obama For Leaving List Of Instructions For Trump

This past weekend, the internet reacted to former President Obama’s ‘how to be President’ letter left in the White House for incoming President Trump, providing much entertainment.

While the letter, which was obtained by CNN, congratulated Trump on winning the election, and ‘a remarkable run’, it also laid out a list of instructions of advice, basically on how to do the job.

Below is the full letter:

Dear Mr. President –

Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.

This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don’t know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years.

First, we’ve both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It’s up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that’s willing to work hard.

Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.

Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.

And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They’ll get you through the inevitable rough patches.

Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can.

Good luck and Godspeed,

BO

Cue the cutting and hilarious responses on Twitter:

Verified Libs lauded Obama’s letter, predictably:

Not so much the ‘deplorables’, however:

This morning CNN’s Chris Cillizza posed the question ‘Is Donald Trump taking any of Barack Obama’s advice?’ – his answer, shockingly, was no.


