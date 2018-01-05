Netflix Under Fire Over Cuckold Advertisement

A recent Netflix promotional video has received backlash from internet users due to over-the-top sexual references.

With 13,000 dislikes compared to 1,000 likes as of writing, the advertisement has backfired on the entertainment giant.

The video starts off with two women sitting on a couch, talking about a “Netflix open relationship” and quickly devolves into euphemisms about cheating and threesomes.

By the end of the video, an interracial cuckolding is taking place as two women and a man sit on the couch to watch T.V. while another man asks if he “can watch them watch.”

Internet users responded to the “edgy” advertisement with negative feedback on Youtube and Twitter.

https://t.co/mlvWlzSklg At this point any white man still paying for Netflix is a literal cuck — Nick_732 (@Nick_732) January 4, 2018