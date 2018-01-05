Netflix Under Fire Over Cuckold Advertisement

A recent Netflix promotional video has received backlash from internet users due to over-the-top sexual references.

With 13,000 dislikes compared to 1,000 likes as of writing, the advertisement has backfired on the entertainment giant.

The video starts off with two women sitting on a couch, talking about a “Netflix open relationship” and quickly devolves into euphemisms about cheating and threesomes.

By the end of the video, an interracial cuckolding is taking place as two women and a man sit on the couch to watch T.V. while another man asks if he “can watch them watch.”

Internet users responded to the “edgy” advertisement with negative feedback on Youtube and Twitter.


Related Articles

Al Gore Gets Snowed In And Blames Man-Bear-Pig

Al Gore Gets Snowed In And Blames Man-Bear-Pig

Hot News
Comments
Latest Deranged Media Talking Point: Trump Cannot Read

Latest Deranged Media Talking Point: Trump Cannot Read

Hot News
Comments

Vermont Moving Toward Legalizing Marijuana With House Of Representatives Vote

Hot News
Comments

Drudge Exposes Bannon’s New Benefactor

Hot News
Comments

Bedbugs, Feces, & Migrant Invasion Creates Disgusting Conditions: Amazon Whisteblower Tells All

Hot News
Comments

Comments