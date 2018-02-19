Internet Trolls Hillary Clinton for President's Day

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is being trolled by social media users over a birthday tweet from 2016.

On October 26 of that year, Clinton called herself the “future president” while featuring a photo of her younger self.

“Happy birthday to this future president,” Clinton wrote.

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Twitter users were quick to note the irony on Presidents’ Day Monday and used the opportunity to poke fun at the former secretary of state.

This catchy little hashtag used to bug the sh*t out of me until I found memes to turn it around on the left 😎 #NotMyPresident Thank You God and Thank You @POTUS #GreatAwakening #PresidentsDay2018 pic.twitter.com/FuurWwZx5c — #TrumpPatriot (@TrumpChess) February 19, 2018

Happy birthday to this failed presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/ErOOiReMTG — Beto Ochoa ® Can't Be Bot (@Beto_In_Austin) February 19, 2018

While many used the holiday to celebrate Clinton’s loss, supporters of the Democrat opted to disengage from reality in order to imagine an alternate universe in which Clinton won the election.

In case you missed: Hillary Clinton is the rightfully elected President of the United States. Period#PresidentsDay2018 — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) February 19, 2018

#PresidentsDay2018 She warned us. Repeatedly.

She was right about so much. Repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/AJMVhytVTj — 2018 Vote Dems! Our Lives Depend on Our Votes! (@AlasscanIsBack) February 19, 2018

Here's honoring the rightful 45th President of the United States of America. #PresidentsDay2018@HillaryClinton won the popular vote.#HillaryClinton was most qualified candidate ever.#Clinton still has more support than "him". #ClintonLegacy lives on.#PresidentsDay # pic.twitter.com/9pkb2yk4lp — 🇺🇸 The Right Side Of History 🇺🇸 #RESIST 🇺🇸 (@RRN3) February 19, 2018

President Trump On Monday called on Americans to “Have a great, but very reflective, President’s Day!” while Clinton remained quiet on the occasion.