Internet Trolls Hillary Clinton for President's Day

Image Credits: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is being trolled by social media users over a birthday tweet from 2016.

On October 26 of that year, Clinton called herself the “future president” while featuring a photo of her younger self.

“Happy birthday to this future president,” Clinton wrote.

Twitter users were quick to note the irony on Presidents’ Day Monday and used the opportunity to poke fun at the former secretary of state.

While many used the holiday to celebrate Clinton’s loss, supporters of the Democrat opted to disengage from reality in order to imagine an alternate universe in which Clinton won the election.

President Trump On Monday called on Americans to “Have a great, but very reflective, President’s Day!” while Clinton remained quiet on the occasion.


