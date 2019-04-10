Internet's Best Black Hole Memes Discovered

On Wednesday, NASA announced a historic discovery as the Event Horizon telescope captured a cosmic sight never before seen by humans, a supermassive black hole pulling all matter including light into it.
As with any notable event these days, epic memes were created at light speed:
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 10, 2019
do the right thing—let's put flex tape on the black hole pic.twitter.com/NCLifcc5pz
— ᏔმƦεჳ💤 (@mooncult) April 10, 2019
NASA by Peter Jackson. pic.twitter.com/dUVkn7Dgga
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 10, 2019
Seriously, not everything needs a gritty reboot, guys. pic.twitter.com/9RPYXy5xHI
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 10, 2019
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 10, 2019
There are already #EHTBlackHole memes because of course there are pic.twitter.com/xd9WN4GbyT
— Hannah Godofsky 💃🏼 (@h_thoreson) April 10, 2019
The sweetest entity in the cosmos. Thankfully not 55 million light-years away. #blackhole pic.twitter.com/C6eTIEbufj
— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 10, 2019
So far this has been my favorite #blackhole meme. pic.twitter.com/6JuHW0z5Vp
— Bobby Carlton #VR/#AR/#XR/#Tech/#Futurist (@bcarlton727) April 10, 2019
Your move, @NASA. pic.twitter.com/rCWUVg7LYa
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 10, 2019
Joe, no.
No, Joe.
Joe noooooo…. . .🕳 pic.twitter.com/Miq0lArVBZ
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 10, 2019
I don't know… it just reminded me of a thing. #BlackHole pic.twitter.com/nkXBjfoke3
— Dianna Cowern (@thephysicsgirl) April 10, 2019
I knew I recognized that #BlackHole from somewhere. @benshapiro @realDailyWire @JeremyDBoreing @warriorwoman91 @ayasgirl @JRHay pic.twitter.com/82XKeQwQMq
— AJ Glickson (@AJGlickson) April 10, 2019
Thought that looked familiar. #EHTBlackHole @JHicks007 | @Cardinals | #STLCards pic.twitter.com/2n3fyaUHZE
— MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) April 10, 2019
FIRST-ever #BlackHole image: *RELEASED*
Internet: …
READ MORE: https://t.co/dz3S8sqS16 pic.twitter.com/waB5r6JOu9
— RT (@RT_com) April 10, 2019
Enough internet for today #EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/kxP6M4pM2A
— Yorozuya (@EslamOtaku96) April 10, 2019
At least give #Soundgarden some credit for this black hole picture! #blackhole pic.twitter.com/XbpqxcP3Mj
— Woody Geneva (@GenevaWoody) April 10, 2019