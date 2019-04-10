Internet's Best Black Hole Memes Discovered

On Wednesday, NASA announced a historic discovery as the Event Horizon telescope captured a cosmic sight never before seen by humans, a supermassive black hole pulling all matter including light into it.

As with any notable event these days, epic memes were created at light speed:

do the right thing—let's put flex tape on the black hole pic.twitter.com/NCLifcc5pz — ᏔმƦεჳ💤 (@mooncult) April 10, 2019

NASA by Peter Jackson. pic.twitter.com/dUVkn7Dgga — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 10, 2019

Seriously, not everything needs a gritty reboot, guys. pic.twitter.com/9RPYXy5xHI — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 10, 2019

There are already #EHTBlackHole memes because of course there are pic.twitter.com/xd9WN4GbyT — Hannah Godofsky 💃🏼 (@h_thoreson) April 10, 2019

The sweetest entity in the cosmos. Thankfully not 55 million light-years away. #blackhole pic.twitter.com/C6eTIEbufj — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 10, 2019

So far this has been my favorite #blackhole meme. pic.twitter.com/6JuHW0z5Vp — Bobby Carlton #VR/#AR/#XR/#Tech/#Futurist (@bcarlton727) April 10, 2019

I don't know… it just reminded me of a thing. #BlackHole pic.twitter.com/nkXBjfoke3 — Dianna Cowern (@thephysicsgirl) April 10, 2019