A United Nations document from 2000 exposes “The Great People Replacement” as their final solution.

Offered as a solution for the unsustainable entitlement states of Europe, it is now being implemented by the EU superstate as “refugee quotas.” But it’s not about responding to unforeseen tragedies and wars that create refugees.

David Knight breaks down the UN’s plan for a 21st Century invasion and subjugation of the West.