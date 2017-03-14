With 400,000 Turks already living in the Netherlands, Erdogan’s government sent representatives there to campaign in favor of giving the Turk president dictatorial powers.

When the Dutch government sent the campaigners home, violence erupted and Erdogan, without any sense of irony, accused the Dutch of being fascist Nazis.

With the EU and even Merkel taking the side of the Netherlands, Turkish rhetoric has become so heated that the Dutch government warned its citizens not to travel to Turkey.

But the Netherlands is also having an election — in 2 days — and Geert Wilders has taken the opportunity to again warn the Dutch about Islamic invasion.