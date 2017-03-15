Investigate Soros, Senators Ask Tillerson

GOP senators are asking Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to investigate claims that the Obama administration used taxpayer money to fund leftist billionaire George Soros’ political groups and activities abroad.

A letter sent Tuesday asked the State Department to determine whether agencies such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) diverted taxpayer money to leftist movements directed by Soros.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), one of the co-signers, said that foreign officials and political leaders have revealed to him “reports of U.S. activity in their respective countries.”

“This includes reports of diplomats playing political favorites, USAID funds supporting extreme and sometimes violent political activists, and the US Government working to marginalize the moderates and conservatives in leadership roles…This sort of political favoritism from our missions around the world is unacceptable,” Lee said in a statement.

Lee is referring specifically to the USAID funding of Soros’ Open Society Foundation in Macedonia, where the group’s stated goal is “to build vibrant and tolerant democracies whose governments are accountable to their citizens,” but critics contend that it’s a front for Soros’ destabilization programs and color revolutions.

The USAID website shows that between 2012 and 2016, USAID gave nearly $5 million in taxpayer money to the Soros group for “The Civil Society” project, which “aims to empower Macedonian citizens to hold government accountable.”

The letter goes on to say that senior lawmakers have heard similar reports of political meddling coming out of Albania, Latin America and parts of Africa.

“Respected leaders from Albania have made similar claims of U.S. diplomats and Soros-backed organizations pushing for certain political outcomes in their country,” states the letter.

“We respectfully ask that you use your authority to investigate all funds associated with promoting democracy and governance and review the programs, accounts, and multiplicity of U.S. entities involved in such activities.”

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban warned in January of Soros’ “trans-border empire,” saying Soros was attempting to manipulate political fights in his country.

“I think it is no secret and everyone knows about the very close relationship between the Democrats and George Soros and his foundations,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó told Fox News.