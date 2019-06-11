Investigative Report: Contagious Diseases Slipping Through Border Due to Ineffective Screenings

Few, if any, government agencies and contractors are screening illegal immigrants for diseases after an initial screening by overwhelmed Border Patrol and ICE agents.

Contractors who are sheltering migrants after they’re released from federal custody are dependent on the government to ensure migrants are screened for contagious medical conditions, but the Border Patrol recently admitted that they’re overwhelmed with the sheer number of migrants – indicating that initial screenings are rudimentary at best.

“ICE has a standard procedure of vetting for tuberculosis, but even if we assume agents are not too overwhelmed to make mistakes, thousands are being released directly by Border Patrol without ever stepping foot into an ICE facility,” reported Conservative Review on April 30.

The outlet also reported the following:

Even if DHS had more time to screen some of these migrants, they are bringing in strains of diseases that medical professionals have not dealt with and might not be familiar with. A recent report from the bipartisan Homeland Security Advisory Council noted that “most FMUs [family units] are not detained by ICE ERO due to their lack of capacity,” so they are released very quickly by CBP. And although CBP has hired staff to treat medical concerns, the report observes how all the “infections” are “not necessarily evident” with the medical observations being done by CBP because “an expectation for clinical acumen by CBP agents and officers is highly unrealistic.”

Typically, aliens released from custody are given “temporary asylum” along with orders to appear before immigration court. They are then sheltered by government contractors, such as churches, who also aid them in traveling to their host families across the country.

Infowars has learned that these contractors are reliant on overwhelmed immigration officials for ensuring that released migrants aren’t carrying contagious diseases:

However, due to limited resources, Border Patrol agents typically prioritize obviously sick migrants in facilities – meaning that those sick who did not yet exhibit symptoms may go completely unnoticed.