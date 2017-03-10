Update: The elite are panicking as the identity of ANTIFA donors has been revealed. It is no surprise to learn the donors include college professors and wealthy elitists.

Right now, we are witnessing the breakdown of a neo-liberal political point-of-view giving way to conservatism as the new counterculture.

This mass hysteria we are witnessing, in response to Donald Trump becoming president, may be a response to one of the most misunderstood political changes in modern history.

However, if we examine the hyper-normalization that occurred towards the end of the Soviet Union, we get a deep understanding of what is occurring now as the leftist political ideology collapses before our eyes.

Liberal teachers and professors have acquired a monopoly on university jobs to the extent that they tend not to hire conservative leaning professors, creating an echo chamber for radicalization.

In doing so, they fail to offer a politically diverse assortment of professors.

Therefore, students get indoctrinated with a leftist ideology and the false impression that they are hearing diverse points of view.

While, at the same time, students find themselves looking at conservative culture in bewilderment projecting onto it a false impression that conservatives are bigoted, racist, intolerant and must be stopped.

As this hyper-normalized political ideology of the left continues to crumble, we should expect to see further mass hysteria as its symptom while impressionable young people lose the false sense of security they once had in their unsustainable beliefs.

It’s only a matter of time before we shall see more conservative political expressions transition from being the new counter culture to becoming the hegemonic social norm.