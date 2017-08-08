Investigator: ‘Donna Brazile is in a Category of Persons of Interest as it Relates to the Death of Seth Rich’

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

In a series of text messages sent to Fox News reporter Malia Zimmerman by private investigator Rod Wheeler, he describes being “startled” by Donna Brazile, and states that her behavior “makes me think that Donna Brazile is in a category of persons of interest as it relates to the death of Seth Rich.”

The day before Fox News published their now-retracted story about Rich being the source of the Democratic National Committee emails released by WikiLeaks, Wheeler wrote to Zimmerman. Wheeler explained how Brazile had called the police department after he met with the lead detective on the case.

A “Key Communications Log” of detailed exchanges between Wheeler and Zimmerman was provided to Big League Politics by a person who wishes to remain anonymous at this time. Big League Politics is not making any accusations or passing any judgment on the text messages presented below.

Big League Politics previously published the notes from Wheeler’s April 25, 2017, meeting with D.C. police Detective Joseph DellaCamera, in which the detective did not confirm or deny Rich being in contact with WikiLeaks. DellaCamera admitted that he had been trying to contact Julian Assange for help with the case.

