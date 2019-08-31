Investigators Seize Massive Fentanyl Supply From China -- Enough To Kill 14 Million People

Virginia law enforcement has seized 30 kilograms of fentanyl and arrested 35 suspects Friday in a massive drug bust called “Operation Cookout.”

Along with the fentanyl, which is enough to kill 14 million people, police also seized 30 kilograms of heroin, and five kilograms of cocaine in what has amounted to Virginia’s largest drug bust in 15 years.

“This opioid crisis is not an issue that is happening someplace else, or to someone else. It’s happening right here in Norfolk,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“We’re not talking about $500 and $600 deals, we’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars. You know, $20,000 in the trunk of somebody’s car in a gym bag, you know, behind a local restaurant.”

He added the drug network spanned across three states.

The fentanyl reportedly originated from Shanghai, China.

President Trump warned China last week to stop any illicit fentanyl shipments into the U.S. as part of a tentative trade negotiation agreement, which China had accepted, but evidently had not lived up to its word.

“It is outrageous that Poisonous Synthetic Heroin Fentanyl comes pouring into the U.S. Postal System from China. We can, and must, END THIS NOW! The Senate should pass the STOP ACT – and firmly STOP this poison from killing our children and destroying our country. No more delay!”

