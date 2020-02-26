Investor Kevin O'Leary Tells 'The View': No Chance Trump Loses 2020 Election

Investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said during an appearance on “The View” that low-unemployment and positive economic figures would propel President Trump into a second term in November.

“In history, there’s never been, in modern times, ever, a president of either party that’s ever lost their mandate when unemployment was under 4 percent, ever,” the Canadian businessman told the panel Wednesday.

“Shark Tank” colleague Mark Cuban interrupted, saying, “There’s always a first,” referring to a Bernie Sanders win.

O’Leary quickly replied, “It’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen this time.”

“The View” host Joy Behar claimed that Trump is “still not that popular” despite strong job numbers and a 52% approval rating.

“Look, I’m not pro-Trump — I’m not pro or con anybody,” O’Leary responded.

“I’m just saying, I’m an investor. I have to think about policy, and I think the chance that Bernie is going to turn this country into a communist country is zero.”

O’Leary also slammed Sanders’ recent praise of Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro and his so-called “literacy program.”

“That’s probably a mistake, from a point of view of trying to get momentum in a swing state like Florida,” O’Leary said.

“They don’t even like to talk about him and here’s Bernie out there with ‘Yeah, you know, this dictator isn’t so horrible.’ Yeah, he’s horrible. There’s nothing good to say about Fidel.”

Alex Jones exposes NPR running cover for Bernie Sanders over his disgusting essay about women enjoying being victims of abuse and gang rape.

Also, Ultra 12 is back by popular demand! Get the ultimate source of energy at 40% off now!