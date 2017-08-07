IoT Security Threats: Survey Finds Government, Financial Sectors Vulnerable

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The internet-connected devices that make up the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating more vulnerabilities for consumers and for a number of industries that count on the technology, a newsurvey found.

Netsparker, a web applications security company, run a poll of web developers with the help of Propeller Insights that found a majority of experts believe government agencies and financial institutions are most vulnerable to attack, and IoT devices are contributing to the problem.

Nearly two-thirds of developers responding to the survey—61 percent—said they believe government organizations are the most vulnerable to hacking, likely in part due to being a high-value target and the general reliance on legacy systems.

“Because of recent election-related events, it’s not surprising that developers and IT professionals have so little confidence in the ability of governments to prevent hacking. But the reality is that all organizations and enterprises should take precautions to prevent data breaches,” Netsparker CEO Ferruh Mavituna said.

