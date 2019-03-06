Iowa Committee Passes Bill Saying There is No Right to Kill Babies in Abortions

Iowa lawmakers moved forward with a state constitutional amendment on Tuesday to make it clear that there is no right to abort unborn babies. A state Senate subcommittee passed the Life Amendment, Senate Joint Resolution 9, which is expected to clear the state Senate on a part-line vote.

The resolution would add the following language to the Iowa Constitution: “The constitution does not secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

The language, similar to a constitutional amendment approved by West Virginia voters in 2018, would prevent the abortion industry and activist judges from trying to force state taxpayers to fund abortions through the court system.

Read more