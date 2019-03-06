Iowa Committee Passes Bill Saying There is No Right to Kill Babies in Abortions

Iowa lawmakers moved forward with a state constitutional amendment on Tuesday to make it clear that there is no right to abort unborn babies. A state Senate subcommittee passed the Life Amendment, Senate Joint Resolution 9, which is expected to clear the state Senate on a part-line vote.
The resolution would add the following language to the Iowa Constitution: “The constitution does not secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
The language, similar to a constitutional amendment approved by West Virginia voters in 2018, would prevent the abortion industry and activist judges from trying to force state taxpayers to fund abortions through the court system.