Iowa's only ObamaCare insurer requests 57 percent rate increase

Iowa’s lone ObamaCare insurer has requested a 57 percent rate increase for 2018, citing uncertainty over how the Trump administration will handle the healthcare law.

In a revised rate request, Medica on Wednesday asked for an increase 13 percentage points higher than its original request filed in June.

Medica and other insurers have worried about whether the Trump administration will continue funding key ObamaCare payments known as cost-sharing reductions.

These subsidies reimburse insurers for giving discounted deductibles and copays to low-income patients. The Trump administration has been making the payments on a month-to-month basis and could cancel them at any time. Insurers, who have asked for long-term certainty, have threatened to raise premiums or leave the ObamaCare market altogether if the payments don’t continue.

