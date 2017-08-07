IPhone Maker says it's Building a Multibillion-dollar Facility — in Another State Trump Flipped

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Taiwan’s Foxconn, one of Apple’s primary iPhone makers, will open a multibillion-dollar research and development plant in Michigan, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.

That makes the second politically critical state to receive such a commitment from the multinational — which is sure to be seen by many as a gargantuan political success for President Donald Trump.

The Michigan facility will be focused on autonomous vehicles, the SCMP said, citing Foxconn founder Terry Gou.

“Automotive development in the U.S. is still more advanced than China,” Gou was quoted as saying. “Besides self-driving technology, I’m also interested in artificial intelligence and deep learning technology.”

