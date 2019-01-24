Iran And Israel On Verge Of All-Out War: How We Got Here And What Is Next

The exchange of missiles between the IDF and Iranian forces based in Syria on Sunday represented a major escalation of a conflict that has been simmering at a low level for months.

Now, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to strike Iranian targets in Syria and the two countries vow to strike back every time they are attacked.

The Iranians have also threatened to hit Ben Gurion Airport, which would cause a massive response from Israel and possibly their allies as well.

