Iran Announces It Will Break Nuclear Deal, Stockpile More Uranium

Iran has said its stockpile of low-enriched uranium will exceed internationally agreed limits within 10 days – a move that could heighten tensions with the US.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran’s nuclear agency, said the amount of uranium it stockpiles will now be “based on the country’s needs.”

“We have quadrupled the rate of enrichment and even increased it more recently, so that in 10 days it will bypass the 300kg limit,” he added.

