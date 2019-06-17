Iran Announces It Will Break Nuclear Deal, Stockpile More Uranium

Image Credits: ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images.

Iran has said its stockpile of low-enriched uranium will exceed internationally agreed limits within 10 days – a move that could heighten tensions with the US.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran’s nuclear agency, said the amount of uranium it stockpiles will now be “based on the country’s needs.”

Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“We have quadrupled the rate of enrichment and even increased it more recently, so that in 10 days it will bypass the 300kg limit,” he added.

Read more


Footage of what appears to be an Iranian ship approaching an oil tanker in the middle of the night may be just another layer of a deep state false flag operation against Iran.


Related Articles

Pentagon readies 'contingency plans' for Iran amid heightened tensions

Pentagon readies ‘contingency plans’ for Iran amid heightened tensions

World at War
Comments
Military Expert Discusses False Flag Potential On Oil Tanker Explosions

Military Expert Discusses False Flag Potential On Oil Tanker Explosions

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Oil Tanker Attacks in Gulf of Oman Fuel Security, Oil Supply Fears

World at War
comments

Saudis Blame Iran in Houthi Missile Attack on Resort City Airport

World at War
comments

Chinese Flotilla Sails Between Japanese Islands – Reports

World at War
comments

Comments