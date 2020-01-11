Iran Bulldozed Plane Crash Site Before Outside Investigators Arrived

CBS News reported on Friday that Iranian “scavengers” have “scrubbed” the site where a Ukrainian passenger jet came down outside Tehran before outside investigators could examine the evidence.

“Virtually all debris” was removed before outsiders were allowed on the scene.


Alex Jones exposes the cover-up in action as the Iranians bulldoze the evidence of the downed Ukrainian airliner, much like the way the evidence was destroyed after 9-/11.

While CBS primarily complained about “scavengers” randomly plucking debris from the site and highlighted the inexplicable lack of security, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell called the Iranian regime out for deliberately destroying evidence, linking to German-language reports about bulldozers on the scene:

