Iran Bulldozed Plane Crash Site Before Outside Investigators Arrived

CBS News reported on Friday that Iranian “scavengers” have “scrubbed” the site where a Ukrainian passenger jet came down outside Tehran before outside investigators could examine the evidence.

“Virtually all debris” was removed before outsiders were allowed on the scene.

CBS crew just visited the #Ukrainian airlines crash site west of Tehran. Nine am local time. Virtually all pieces of the plane were removed yesterday – say locals. Scavengers now picking site clean. No security. Not cordoned off. No sign of any investigators. pic.twitter.com/hhNJyokhjq — Elizabeth Palmer (@elizapalmer) January 10, 2020



Alex Jones exposes the cover-up in action as the Iranians bulldoze the evidence of the downed Ukrainian airliner, much like the way the evidence was destroyed after 9-/11.

While CBS primarily complained about “scavengers” randomly plucking debris from the site and highlighted the inexplicable lack of security, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell called the Iranian regime out for deliberately destroying evidence, linking to German-language reports about bulldozers on the scene:

No one knows how to clean up a site before the inspectors come better than the Iranians. #PS752 https://t.co/PBOFzwDnYL — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 9, 2020

Read more

Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!