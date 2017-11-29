Iran Deploying Warships to Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico

Image Credits: Flickr.

Iranian military leaders announced on Tuesday the country will send a fleet of warships into the Atlantic Ocean en route to the Gulf of Mexico, where the Islamic Republic aims to solidify ties with several Latin American states, according to the commander of Iran’s navy.

Following orders from Iran’s supreme leader, the newly installed commander of its navy, Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, announced a fleet of Iranian warships would soon be making their way into the Atlantic Ocean, despite what Iran claims is opposition by U.S. officials.

As Iran continues to deploy military assets to Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and other Middle Eastern hotspots, its navy is placing a renewed focus on displaying force in international waters, according to the military leaders.

The latest military displays follow a series of provocative moves by Tehran aimed at rattling U.S. officials in the Trump administration, which has increasingly sought to confront Iran’s regional intransigence. Any Iranian presence in the Atlantic Ocean is certain to put U.S. military leaders in edge, according to experts who spoke to the Washington Free Beacon.

Read more


Related Articles

Mattis: North Korea's New ICBM Can Hit Targets Nearly 'Anywhere in the World'

Mattis: North Korea’s New ICBM Can Hit Targets Nearly ‘Anywhere in the World’

World at War
Comments
North Korea Launches ICBM into Pacific Ocean

North Korea Launches ICBM into Pacific Ocean

World at War
Comments

Iranian Warships Heading To Gulf Of Mexico?

World at War
Comments

Questions Linger Over US Role in Fighting Terrorism in Sahel

World at War
Comments

N. Korea May Be Preparing Missile Test Ahead of Joint Drills: Reports

World at War
Comments

Comments