Iran Mass-Producing Fighter Jets Amid US Sanctions

Iran has started mass-producing its very own domestically-designed fourth-generation Kowsar fighter jet as Tehran prepares for sweeping US sanctions.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the start of manufacturing, Defence Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami praised Iranian engineers for their success in the face of “the enemy’s psychological warfare, propagandist blackmail, and economic sanctions”.

Brig-Gen Hatami said Iran would “spare no effort” developing “peaceful defense technologies” to protect its sovereignty.

