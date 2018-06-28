Iran Orders Reopening Nuclear Plant If Deal With EU Falls Apart

Iran’s atomic energy agency (AEOI) confirmed Wednesday that the government has ordered to reopen a nuclear plant that has been idle for nine years to be ready in case a nuclear deal with European leaders falls apart after the U.S. withdrawal.

Reuters reported that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered AEOI to resume operations in the nuclear plant for the first time in nine years in case the agreement breaks down.

AEOI said a plant for the production of UF6, the feedstock for centrifuge machines that enrich uranium, has been reopened. The agency also confirmed that a barrel of yellow cake (uranium ore) was delivered to the plant. The nuclear plant has been inactive since 2009 due to a lack of uranium ore.

