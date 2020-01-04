Iran Raises Red Flag Of Jihad Over Dome Of Its Holiest City -- Signaling Revenge For Soleimani Death

The Iranian regime has raised a red flag over the dome of the Jamkarān Mosque in Qom, Iran’s holiest city, as an apparent warning to America of impending retaliation for the airstrike that killed the regime’s top military general Qassam Soleimani.

The move is seen as unprecedented, as the red flag has reportedly never been flown over the Jamkarān Mosque.

“Very very unusual to see a red flag flying over holy mosque of Jamkaran in Qom, Iran‘s holiest city,” tweeted NBC News Tehran Bureau Chief Ali Arouzi. “It’s is almost always blue. The red flag symbolises revenge.”

Very very unusual to see a red flag flying over holy mosque of Jamkaran in Qom, Iran‘s holiest city. It’s is almost always blue. The red flag symbolises revenge. pic.twitter.com/0VeWvUY37L — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) January 4, 2020

#BREAKING: #IRGC Quds Force raised Red Flag of Jihad over Dome Of Jamkarān Mosque near #Qom as a message for its readiness to carry-out terror attacks across the world in revenge of #Soleimani's death. Ayatollahs say their Imam Mehdi is hiding in the water well of this mosque! pic.twitter.com/oDgppL0Kf4 — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 4, 2020

Iran’s leadership stated earlier this week that the U.S. would suffer consequences for killing Soleimani, with General Gholamali Abuhamzeh warning of possible retaliation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there … vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since long time ago … some 35 U.S. targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach,” he said.

Likewise, former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell warned that Iran would kill American civilians to avenge the “evil genius” Soleimani.

“Number one, there will be dead Americans, dead civilian Americans, as a result of this,” he said. “Possibly over the next few days in any place where Iran has its proxies, Iraq is the most likely place, but also Lebanon, Bahrain, other places in the Middle East.”

President Trump ordered a U.S. military attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, among other military officials at Baghdad International Airport early Friday, the Pentagon confirmed. Friday’s Baghdad strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, a source told Fox News.

