Iran Sanctions Boost Oil Prices

Image Credits: Roy Luck, Flickr.

Oil prices jumped on Wednesday, rebounding after several days of weakness as a much bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. gasoline and diesel inventories augured for a coming seasonal increase in refining demand.

Looming U.S. sanctions on oil exporter Iran helped support prices, but traders remained concerned about the worldwide energy demand outlook. On Tuesday, oil prices slumped 5 percent on concerns tied to a weaker economic outlook.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose $1.08 to $67.52 a barrel, a 1.7 percent gain, as of 12:08 p.m. EST (1608 GMT). Brent crude LCOc1 rose 82 cents to $77.25 a barrel. The global benchmark had fallen earlier to a session low of $75.11, the lowest since Aug. 24.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Kaplan: Fed "No Longer Needed to Stimulate Economy"

Kaplan: Fed “No Longer Needed to Stimulate Economy”

Economy
Comments
More than Half of America Gets More in Welfare than it Pays in Taxes

More than Half of America Gets More in Welfare than it Pays in Taxes

Economy
Comments

Trump Slams Fed Chairman Over Interest Rates

Economy
Comments

Dow Ends Off 125 Points

Economy
Comments

Oil Expected to Drop Amid Chinese Tensions

Economy
Comments

Comments